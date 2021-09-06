Barriers hearing-impaired community overcome

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, approximately 37 million American adults 18 and older report trouble hearing. Some people address their hearing concerns early on, but others prolong treatment, leading to additional health issues.

“Studies are beginning to show a connection between hearing loss and dementia,” said Lindee Miller, Hearing Instrument Specialist at Family Hearing Specialist. “When people have a hearing loss, they isolate themselves. That lack of social activities decreases brain activity which then increases risks of early-onset dementia.”

The hearing-impaired community can face challenges while trying to connect with others. COVID-19 added new barriers.

“It has been such a struggle to hear through masks. Most hearing-impaired people read lips to understand what someone is saying,” said Sherri Dodson owner of Family Hearing Specialist. “Stores that have the shields up also make things harder for the hearing impaired.”

Businesses may have other ways to communicate with those who are hearing-impaired, but experts say the best accommodation is patience.

“They can have a whiteboard handy. By writing it down or changing the word, it could greatly help someone with hearing challenges,” said Sherri. “Often, when hearing-impaired people ask someone to repeat themselves, they may think we are not intelligent. We just need more time to process it, so just give people a little more time and slow down.”

Hearing loss can create divisions between a person and the world around them.

“Most hearing people don’t know how much effort the hearing-impaired have to put into connecting the dots,” said Lindee. “I can’t even understand my own kids when I don’t have my hearing aids in. My hearing aids bring my kids to life for me.”

“I had a client that was so excited when he got the new ear aid that he sang the Stars Spangled Banner, and it was a real tear-jerker moment for me,” said Sherri.

Experts share that monitoring one’s ear health is essential. It is recommended for people to get a baseline hearing test.

