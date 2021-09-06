Cooler Tuesday with sunny skies to remain through the rest of the week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - Labor Day across the region was a hot one. Temperatures across the region were alot warmer than they were this time Sunday afternoon. Temperatures across the region were in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Hot conditions across the area Monday afternoon (Anddre Brooks)

The reasoning why the temperatures have increased is because of the high pressure that is centered over us has shifted eastward and that has allowed for temperatures to increase and conditions to remain sunny in the area.

High pressure dominating the weather pattern across the Central and Northern Plains (Andre Brooks)

This same high pressure system will be moving back towards he west Tuesday and that will allow for temperatures to drop back into the upper 70s to low 80s across the region and for sunny skies to remain the conditions over the area. .

Temperatures dropping Tuesday afternoon (Andre Brooks)

For Labor Day evening, temperatures will be mild across the region with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s, and clear skies will be in the skies Labor Day night.

Mild temperatures to encompass the area Labor Day evening (Andre Brooks)

The rest of the workweek coming up, the area will continue to be sunny, with little to no rain in the area. Temperatures will be rebounding throughout the week with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

