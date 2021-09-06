Counterfeit jewelry intercepted, would have been worth $5 million if real

(Gray News) - The U.S. government has seized hundreds of fake Cartier jewelry items that would have been worth more than $5 million had they been authentic.

Customs and Border Protection said officers in Cincinnati, Ohio, found nearly 500 counterfeit bracelets and rings.

They were in two shipments from China and Hong Kong. The fake jewelry was heading to residences in Florida and Mississippi before seizure.

The agency’s trade experts said the shipments also contained non-counterfeit jewelry.

Customs and Border Protection said it’s seen a rapid growth of counterfeit goods because of e-commerce sites. Handbags, wallets, apparel and jewelry are most likely targets.

Consumers can protect themselves from wasting money on fake merchandise:

Purchase goods directly from the trademark source or from authorized retailers.

Know the typical prices of the product. If the items are priced well below value, it could possibly be counterfeit. If the deal seems too good to be true, then it probably is.

Signs of legitimate websites include customer service contact information and return policies.

Review Customs and Border Protection’s E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers.

