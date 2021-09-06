Advertisement

Hot and sunny Labor Day and cooler and sunny early part of the week

By Andre Brooks
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP) - The area Sunay afternoon and evening had conditions that were sunny and quite warm with temperatures in the low to upper 80s. Relatively calm winds and areas to the west seen dew points that were dry and the eastern portions, the dew points were comfortable.

Warm temperatures observed in the area Sunday evening
The reasoning why the area is seeing these temepratures is because of a high pressure system that will be meandering around the area a good bit of the week. This will allow highs to climb in the mid to upper 90s for our Labor Day celebrations. Sunny skies and calm conditions will be observed for Labor Day itself.

High pressure dominating our weather pattern
A hot Labor Day is on tap for the viewing area
The early parrt of the week, temperatures will be dropping back down, due to the high pressure that will be retrograding back to the west and that will aloow for temperaures to be in the low 80s across the region, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunny skiess will continue to be the theme for the beginning part of the week.

Early week forecast for North Platte
Early week forecast for the Scottsbluff region
