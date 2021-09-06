Advertisement

Howard U. renames fine arts college after Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman, a Howard University graduate, is being remembered with the fine arts building...
Chadwick Boseman, a Howard University graduate, is being remembered with the fine arts building named for him.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chadwick Boseman is being remembered at Howard University.

The historically Black university has renamed its fine arts college after the late “Black Panther” actor.

On Twitter, Howard University said he “left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation.”

Boseman graduated from the school in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Directing. He died last year from colon cancer at the age of 43.

Marvel Entertainment owner Walt Disney is also pledging to build a new state-of-the-art facility at the school.

The company is also planning an endowment in honor of Boseman.

Howard University's fine arts building is renamed for Chadwick Boseman.
Howard University's fine arts building is renamed for Chadwick Boseman.(Source: CNN/file)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading...
UPDATE: Florida man arrested following multi-fatality crash Saturday on I-80
UPDATE: Dawson County Sheriff’s Office searches for car theft suspect near Overton
Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading...
UPDATE: I-80 crash in Lincoln results in two fatalities, several injuries
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2021 file photo, armored vehicles are seen in Panjshir Valley, north of...
Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado
A hot Labor Day is on tap for the viewing area
Hot and sunny Labor Day; then cooler and sunny through mid-week
FILE - Abortion rights supporters gather to protest Texas SB 8 in front of Edinburg City Hall...
Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas