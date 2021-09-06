Man drowns at Fremont Slough Wildlife Area

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Labor Day weekend tragedy in Lincoln County. Monday morning, the body of a young man was recovered from the Fremont Slough Wildlife Area lake known commonly as “Maui Lake.” After ending the search for a drowning victim Sunday, members of the Lincoln County Dive Team recovered the body at 8:30 a.m., Monday.

A 911 call was made at 8:35 p.m. on Sunday from the lake that runs parallel Interstate 80, east of North Platte, about one mile from the weigh station area. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department saying the caller told them a man was duck hunting and swam out to get a downed bird. The subject went under water and never surfaced.

Deputies, Conservation Officers with Nebraska Game and Parks, North Platte Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln County Dive Team responded to the scene. Divers worked with Game and Parks to attempt to locate the man, but their efforts were hampered because of darkness and the search was called off for the evening.

On Monday, responders met back at the lake to resume the search. At approximately 8:30 a.m., members of the Lincoln County Dive Team recovered the body of the young man.

The name of the young man is being withheld until September 7, 2021 pending notification of relatives. The case is accidental and no foul play suspected.

