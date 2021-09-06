Advertisement

US helped family escape Afghanistan using overland route

A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. The United States is confirming for the first time that it has helped a U.S. citizen and family members to escape Afghanistan through an overland route to a neighboring country.(AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The United States is confirming for the first time that it has helped a U.S. citizen and family members to escape Afghanistan through an overland route to a neighboring country.

A U.S. official says Monday that the citizen and the citizen’s children “successfully departed Afghanistan using an overland route” and were met by U.S. Embassy staff at the border. The official would not speak to details of the evacuation or to the country in which they arrived, citing security reasons and the need to preserve the viability of the route for possible future efforts.

The evacuation is the first overland extraction the U.S. government has confirmed since it ended its air evacuation effort last week with the final withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading...
UPDATE: Florida man arrested following multi-fatality crash Saturday on I-80
UPDATE: Dawson County Sheriff’s Office searches for car theft suspect near Overton
Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading...
UPDATE: I-80 crash in Lincoln results in two fatalities, several injuries
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison

Latest News

A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by Polk County Sheriff's Office of the...
Suspect held without bond in shooting of Florida family
More than half a million customers in Louisiana are still without power, and it could be weeks...
Shortages of supplies and workers will delay Gulf rebuilding after Ida
A man looks at a vehicle flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in a parking lot...
Lawmakers: Ida damage shows need for infrastructure upgrades
A new study shows falling furniture and TVs pose a dangerous risk to young children.
More than 560K children injured over last 3 decades by furniture, TV tip-overs, study says