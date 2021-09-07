Eisenhower Elementary fundraises for playground equipment

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Eisenhower Elementary school is seeking funds to replace a portion of their playground. Starting on Sept. 7, Eisenhower will be hosting dine-outs at Arby’s.

“For me, it hits home, I have a daughter who attends Eisenhower, and we use this playground outside of school,” said Ann Marie Baker, PTO President at Eisenhower.

There are immediate needs for the playground because some of the equipment poses safety concerns.

“There used to be a tornado slide, but someone vandalized it and we had to remove it. The western part of the playground was put in twenty years ago. Now, you can’t even get parts for it,” said Baker. “There are other parts that are breaking, and now, they have to monitor those areas.”

The Eisenhower playground is used by students attending the school and also by kids in the community.

“I want to see a safe place for our kids to go and have a good time,” said Baker.

This school year, Eisenhower has planned dine-outs for the first Tuesday of each month. To support the school and their playground project, visit Arby’s in North Platte.

