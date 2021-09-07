Friday Night Football: Ogallala vs. Holdrege

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a great night for football in Ogallala Friday Night. We kick things off in the third quarter where the Indians are up 14-0 on Holdrege.

The Indians are driving down the field and we see Mario Bush with the ball, but it’s Kenneth Kirwan who comes from behind getting the tackle. Next we see a quick snap to Jace Richter, he takes it to the outside and then takes it all the way to the house, the Indians will put six more on the board. Indians opting to not go for the field goal, but for the two point conversion. Richter gets the ball and once again finds the end zone to put the Indians up 22-0.

Holdrege gets their turn now, and Jayden Jensen gets the ball. Jensen gets some positive yards for the Dusters but is brought down by both Jayden Curtis and Jace Richter from the Indians.

Ogallala goes on to win this one 33-0.

Ogallala will play Chase County at home on 9/10.

