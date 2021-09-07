Advertisement

Friday Night Football: Ogallala vs. Holdrege

Ogallala Indians playing Holdrege Dusters on Friday, September 3.
Ogallala Indians playing Holdrege Dusters on Friday, September 3.(Marresa Burke)
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a great night for football in Ogallala Friday Night. We kick things off in the third quarter where the Indians are up 14-0 on Holdrege.

The Indians are driving down the field and we see Mario Bush with the ball, but it’s Kenneth Kirwan who comes from behind getting the tackle. Next we see a quick snap to Jace Richter, he takes it to the outside and then takes it all the way to the house, the Indians will put six more on the board. Indians opting to not go for the field goal, but for the two point conversion. Richter gets the ball and once again finds the end zone to put the Indians up 22-0.

Holdrege gets their turn now, and Jayden Jensen gets the ball. Jensen gets some positive yards for the Dusters but is brought down by both Jayden Curtis and Jace Richter from the Indians.

Ogallala goes on to win this one 33-0.

Ogallala will play Chase County at home on 9/10.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading...
UPDATE: Florida man arrested following multi-fatality crash Saturday on I-80
Fremont Slough Wildlife Area where the Lincoln County Dive Team recovered the body of a young...
Man drowns at Fremont Slough Wildlife Area
UPDATE: Dawson County Sheriff’s Office searches for car theft suspect near Overton
Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading...
UPDATE: I-80 crash in Lincoln results in two fatalities, several injuries
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison

Latest News

Game of the Week: Maxwell vs. Brady
Game of the Week: Maxwell vs. Brady
The Lincoln Saltdogs will be celebrating their 20th season with an anniversary weekend, Aug....
Saltdogs’ season ends in loss to Houston
Husker Conference (Sept 6) - Scott Frost -9/11 Remembrance
Husker Conference (Sept 6) - Scott Frost -9/11 Remembrance
Husker Conference (Sept 6)
Husker Conference (Sept 6) - Scott Frost -On transfers