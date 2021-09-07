Local natural-resource district receives Merit award

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Soil and Water Conservation Society awarded the Twin Platte Natural Resource District with the Merit Award.

“This award is special because the Soil and Water Conservation Society is made up of cooperating agencies that we have worked with for an extended time,” said Kent Miller, General Manager of TPNRD. “It is important to recognize the organizations that have helped carry out beneficial programs.”

TPNRD was honored for its comprehensive soil and water resources programs for voluntary land treatment for controlling soil erosion. The programs also provided technical and financial assistance. They were also recognized for their work in preventing damage from floodwater with Brule Watershed, implementation of habitat programs with technical and financial assistance.

The current program participation has almost 1,600 irrigation wells connected, over 300,000 irrigated acres registered, and over 300,000 certified irrigated acres in the TPNRD and almost 60% of acres registered.

TPNRD is a local government with responsibilities to protect natural resources. Local directors respond to the needs of their specific areas and make decisions based on observations. Nebraska is the only state in the country that has locally governed natural resource districts.

