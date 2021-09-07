Advertisement

Mexican restaurant highlights Jalisco cuisines

By Marresa Burke
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A local Mexican restaurant showcases the authenticity of their cuisines with live demonstrations. On Saturday, Three Margaritas set up one of their cooks outside and showed people how to make homemade corn tortillas as they do in Jalisco, Mexico.

“In the Jalisco area, there is a different style of cooking than Northern Mexico, where there is a lot of beef, or Southern Mexico, where there is more seafood,” said Margarita’s Gerard Flores. “We want to showcase what kinds of food the Jalisco area has.”

The owner, Enrique Garcia de alba, says he wants to share the Mexican culture with the community. He hopes they can continue sharing different recipes each weekend.

“Some people think Mexican food is all about being spicy, but it’s not. It is about the flavor,” said Flores. “We go to restaurants and order the same things, but I challenge people to see what all we have to offer.”

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading...
UPDATE: Florida man arrested following multi-fatality crash Saturday on I-80
Fremont Slough Wildlife Area where the Lincoln County Dive Team recovered the body of a young...
Man drowns at Fremont Slough Wildlife Area
UPDATE: Dawson County Sheriff’s Office searches for car theft suspect near Overton
Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading...
UPDATE: I-80 crash in Lincoln results in two fatalities, several injuries
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison

Latest News

The Twin Platte Natural Resource District has been charged with important roles and tasks.
Local natural-resource district receives Merit award
The area the tornado slide used to be. It had to be removed because it was vandalized.
Eisenhower Elementary fundraises for playground equipment
Ear tools at Family Hearing Specialist.
Barriers hearing-impaired community overcome
Barriers hearing-impaired community overcome
Hearing-impaired community