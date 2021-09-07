Mexican restaurant highlights Jalisco cuisines

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A local Mexican restaurant showcases the authenticity of their cuisines with live demonstrations. On Saturday, Three Margaritas set up one of their cooks outside and showed people how to make homemade corn tortillas as they do in Jalisco, Mexico.

“In the Jalisco area, there is a different style of cooking than Northern Mexico, where there is a lot of beef, or Southern Mexico, where there is more seafood,” said Margarita’s Gerard Flores. “We want to showcase what kinds of food the Jalisco area has.”

The owner, Enrique Garcia de alba, says he wants to share the Mexican culture with the community. He hopes they can continue sharing different recipes each weekend.

“Some people think Mexican food is all about being spicy, but it’s not. It is about the flavor,” said Flores. “We go to restaurants and order the same things, but I challenge people to see what all we have to offer.”

