Advertisement

Saltdogs’ season ends in loss to Houston

The Lincoln Saltdogs will be celebrating their 20th season with an anniversary weekend, Aug....
The Lincoln Saltdogs will be celebrating their 20th season with an anniversary weekend, Aug. 27-29.(Lincoln Saltdogs)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Garett Delano allowed just two runs with nine strikeouts over six innings, but the season came to an end in Lincoln’s 2-0 loss to the Houston Apollos on Monday afternoon.

Lincoln (53-47) was shutout for only a third time this year, and needing a win with a Sioux City loss to qualify for Wednesday’s wild card game, the ‘Dogs lost back-to-back games to miss the playoffs for a third consecutive year.

The only two runs in the game scored on a two-run double from Gabe Wurtz in the 6th inning – the only two runs Garett Delano allowed in his ninth professional appearance.

Lincoln had just six hits with two walks in nine innings, and scored just one run over the final 13 innings with a playoff berth on the line.

Houston (17-83) won consecutive games for only the second time this year, while Sioux City and Cleburne advance to play in the one-game South Division Wild Card game in 2021.

The ‘Dogs will now focus on the 2021-22 offseason before the 2022 regular season begins next May.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading...
UPDATE: Florida man arrested following multi-fatality crash Saturday on I-80
Fremont Slough Wildlife Area where the Lincoln County Dive Team recovered the body of a young...
Man drowns at Fremont Slough Wildlife Area
UPDATE: Dawson County Sheriff’s Office searches for car theft suspect near Overton
Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading...
UPDATE: I-80 crash in Lincoln results in two fatalities, several injuries
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison

Latest News

Game of the Week: Maxwell vs. Brady
Game of the Week: Maxwell vs. Brady
Husker Conference (Sept 6) - Scott Frost -9/11 Remembrance
Husker Conference (Sept 6) - Scott Frost -9/11 Remembrance
Husker Conference (Sept 6)
Husker Conference (Sept 6) - Scott Frost -On transfers
Husker Conference (Sept 6) - Scott Frost -Looking for veteran players
Husker Conference (Sept 6) - Scott Frost -Looking for veteran players