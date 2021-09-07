Story time is teaching values of friendship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Library hosted storytime from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The theme was all about friendship.

During the gathering, the kids were able to learn about friendship through two books titled “I’m Sticking with You,” and “How do Dinosaurs Stay Friends.” The kids were also able to sing a couple of songs and enjoy a puppet show.

The library personnel wanted to host this storytime to help kids develop friendship skills to use everyday.

“I think the main thing that we were trying to get through to the children here today is to be kind, to be polite, and to be friends to others,” Interim Children Librarian Chris Green said. “I think it’s really important for them to know that those little things go a long way and you can make great friends that last their whole lives.”

The event ended with arts and crafts symbolizing the true meaning of friendship.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.