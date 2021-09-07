Advertisement

Sutherland man in court Thursday for attempting to murder his wife

33-year old Leopoldo Balderrama-Munoz
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Thursday, September 9, at 9 a.m., a Sutherland man is scheduled for his preliminary hearing in a Lincoln County Courtroom for attempting to kill his wife.

33-year old Leopoldo Balderrama-Munoz of Sutherland is in the Lincoln County Jail. He is offered a one million dollar bond, and the instructions to stay away from his wife, but he remains in jail.

According to court documents, Munoz was arrested after his wife went to an emergency room with a story of abuse, and the bruises and marks to indicate her story is possible. According to the records, Munoz and his wife argued over money and he left, but later returned to drag her to the garage where, among other things, strung her up with a noose around her neck. He then bound her and beat her.

Munoz’s wife’s statement describes a scenario where she eventually escaped her husband, however, he followed her to their home in Sutherland where the abuse is said to have continued in front of the couple’s two young children.

Munoz faces a Class 2 Felony for attempting murder, and a Class 2 Felony for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

