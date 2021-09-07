Advertisement

Texas restaurant uses robots due to labor shortage

By KTVT staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KTVT) – A Texas restaurant has found a solution for its labor shortage.

Taco Borga, a co-owner of La Duni in Dallas, said he has a third of the staff he did before the pandemic.

He said he’s been trying to hire new people, but no one is interested in working.

So he turned to robots for help.

“I had people who tell me, ‘Well, they’re taking people’s jobs,’” Borga said.

“Guess what? No. They’re not taking anybody’s job, because no one is showing up. What they are doing is helping the ones who are really working.”

The restaurant has three robots that work as hosts and runners. They take guests to their tables, bring out orders and even sing “Happy Birthday.”

Experts say the labor shortage in service jobs is from low wages and the spreading COVID-19 delta variant.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fremont Slough Wildlife Area where the Lincoln County Dive Team recovered the body of a young...
Man drowns at Fremont Slough Wildlife Area
Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading...
UPDATE: Florida man arrested following multi-fatality crash Saturday on I-80
A 6-year-old girl vacationing with her family was killed in an incident on the Haunted Mine...
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado
Three Margarita's cook outside demonstrating how to make homemade corn tortillas.
Mexican restaurant highlights Jalisco cuisines
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison

Latest News

FILE - In this June 30, 2021 file photo, an employee scans the eyes of a woman for biometric...
US-built databases a potential tool of Taliban repression
A half-million people in Lousiana are still without power a week after Hurricane Ida.
Under 500K without power in Louisiana
Heavy dust at the scene of the World Trade Center collapse in September 2001 have had a lasting...
9/11 responders who arrived early more likely to have lung ailments, study says
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by the Polk County Sheriff's Office of...
Motive for Florida family’s massacre may never be known