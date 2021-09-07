Water levels are forecasted to remain below average

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The area has been under a moderate drought for the past few months and that is concerning for the area’s water levels moving forward.

The Twin Platte Natural Resources uses the data from water levels from previous years to determine the current state and prediction of those levels.

“We measure spring and fall. The water levels in the spring, we use those water level data to make the maps.” Field Programs Coordinator Glen Bowers said.

Even though the past few years have seen rising water tables, there is a noticeable decline and below average readings for the area for the future.

“We have two years where we irrigated a lot. So consequently over our averages, these have risen. So this year we have pumped a lot and last year’s season, and we are starting to see these declines,” Bowers said.

Current Drought Information for the state. (Andre Brooks)

The Twin Platte Natural Resources predict based off of these readings that the water levels moving forward are going to be below average and because of the lack of rain, that this is a great concern for the groundwater table levels to come.

