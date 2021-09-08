Advertisement

13 Miami-Dade school employees have died of COVID-19 since mid-August

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Thirteen Miami-Dade County Public Schools employees have died from COVID-19 since Aug. 16, according to the school district and the local teachers union.

The district said none of the cases were contracted in school buildings.

Those who died included four teachers, a security monitor, a cafeteria worker and seven bus drivers.

Alberto Carvalho, the Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent, weighed in on the fact that all 13 were African American and unvaccinated.

“I think this underscores the big tragedy that we see occurring across America,” Carvalho said.

“Even though in my community, 98% of individuals have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, there is still a lag specific to individuals that represent ethnic minorities in Miami-Dade. And this is a result of understandable historic facts that have in a certain way prejudiced the understanding in these communities about the viability of the vaccine.”

Vaccine mandates are illegal in Florida, so Carvalho said the best he can do is offer incentives for getting fully vaccinated.

This week the district is proposing a $275 stipend to employees who show proof of vaccination.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fremont Slough Wildlife Area where the Lincoln County Dive Team recovered the body of a young...
21-year old drowns at Fremont Slough Wildlife Area
Jontu the rhino escaped his enclosure at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday...
Rhino escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Accused of trying to kill his wife.
Sutherland man in court Thursday for attempting to murder his wife
Exhibitors prepare their cattle for the Aksarben Stock Show. (credit: Alicia Naspretto, KSNB )
State Fair suing over Aksarben livestock show
Three Margarita's cook outside demonstrating how to make homemade corn tortillas.
Mexican restaurant highlights Jalisco cuisines

Latest News

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia,...
Virginia cuts Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue into pieces
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia,...
RAW: Robert E. Lee statue removed from pedestal in Richmond, Va.
To ease her fears and to show his wife she wasn’t alone, Gary showed up every morning in the...
‘I love you’ sign keeps ICU patient going
To ease her fears and to show his wife she wasn’t alone, Gary showed up every morning in the...
‘I love you’ sign keeps ICU patient going