Advertisement

Dentures lost at state fair, owner to be reunited soon

The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.
The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.(Source: Illinois State Police District 13 DuQuoin, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Some dentures lost at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield will soon be back in the mouth of their owner.

The Illinois State Police took to social media this week, showing a picture of a smiling trooper holding the false teeth in the bottom of a clear plastic cup.

“Are you missing something?” the Facebook post asked.

In a “breaking news” update, ISP announced their toothy case had been solved.

“The owner has been in contact with the lost and found and should be reunited with their previously misplaced pearly whites very soon,” the post said. “Thank you to all that made this reunion a reality. Thank you and now back to your regularly scheduled scrolling.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fremont Slough Wildlife Area where the Lincoln County Dive Team recovered the body of a young...
21-year old drowns at Fremont Slough Wildlife Area
Jontu the rhino escaped his enclosure at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday...
Rhino escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Accused of trying to kill his wife.
Sutherland man in court Thursday for attempting to murder his wife
Exhibitors prepare their cattle for the Aksarben Stock Show. (credit: Alicia Naspretto, KSNB )
State Fair suing over Aksarben livestock show
Three Margarita's cook outside demonstrating how to make homemade corn tortillas.
Mexican restaurant highlights Jalisco cuisines

Latest News

Mementos of lives lost on 9/11 help put the tragedy in perspective.
9/11 artifacts share ‘pieces of truth’ in victims’ stories
Police forces guard the special courtroom Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Paris. In a secure...
Paris terror trial opens for 20 accused in 2015 attacks
Nearly 20 years ago and just 9 days after the attacks on 9/11, law enforcement was honored at a...
Local law enforcement remembers historic tunnel walk 20 years later
A Minnesota farmer has put his own spin on the traditional corn maze by creating a hemp maze to...
Farmer creates field maze made of hemp
Tunnel Walk after 9/11
Tunnel Walk after 9/11