Huskers sellout streak will reach 377 with Red Carpet Experience

According to UNL, a donor purchased the remaining 1,000 tickets so the University could bring back the Red Carpet Experience for a second straight week.(KOLN / AP)
By Bill Schammert
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thanks to a generous donor, the Nebraska Cornhuskers nation-leading sellout streak will continue for this week’s game against Buffalo, according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. With it returns the the Red Carpet Experience for a second straight week, which gives underserved youth the chance to attend a Huskers game for free.

The program, which is run by the University, was the idea of Dr. Lawrence Chatters, who serves as the Senior Associate AD for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Nebraska Athletics.

About 1,000 tickets are available via the Red Carpet Experience for the September 11 game against Buffalo, according to Dr. Chatters. They’ll be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Red Carpet Experience launched last week when Nebraska beat Fordham 52-7. For that game, about 2,400 tickets were made available, ensuring a 376th consecutive sellout. The streak, which will now hit 377, dates back to 1962.

According to Dr. Chatters, the experience is limited to youth 8th grade and lower, along with youth and adults with special needs. The Arc of Lincoln, which works with people of all ages who have developmental and intellectual disabilities, notified 10/11 that its members are being given the chance to participate this week.

Non profits can click here for more information on how to apply.

