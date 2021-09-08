Local law enforcement remembers historic tunnel walk 20 years later

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly 20 years ago and just 9 days after the attacks on 9/11, law enforcement was honored at a Nebraska Cornhusker football game.

The date was September 20, 2001. The Huskers were set to take the field against Rice in one of the first college games since the attacks on 9/11.

The video board started to show the intro video right before the Husker tunnel walk.

Instead of players coming out though, it was local law enforcement.

Former NSP trooper Tom Nesbitt said, “They were going to have us walk down through the tunnel where the players walked and come out in the environment of all of the great fans for the Nebraska football team.”

“It was unbelievable,” Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. “lt raised the hairs on the back of your neck.”

Nesbitt and Wagner were two of a handful of law enforcement officers who took this historic walk through the tunnel.

Nesbitt said, “I had seen it so many times and the music and whatever and you’re thinking wow man this is quite a deal.”

“I just remember how loud it was,” Wagner said. “The crowd really just went nuts because the cameras were on us coming out of the tunnel before we actually got onto the field. People could see us on the big screen.”

Then, they made their way onto the field.

Wagner said, “It was really an honor to be able to do that and really great to feel all of the support of the people in the stadium.”

“Then it hit me. I was like oh my gosh this is for us. This is for the public safety. Not only for me but for every public safety officer and EMT and firefighter in the state of Nebraska. It was for all of us,” Nesbitt said.

Sheriff Wagner said even 20 years later, it still hard to put into words what that moment meant to him. Nesbitt said dozens of people were crying and cheering as they walked on and off the field. He describes it as a very emotional scene at a very emotional time.

Watch the full video of the Tunnel Walk after 9/11 below. Video is courtesy of Nebraska Athletics/Husker Vision.

