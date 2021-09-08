Mild, comfortable weather but the heat is lurking behind..

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- Almost perfect late summer weather will continue again on Wednesday as high pressure over the heart of America along with low humidity values keeps conditions right in the comfort zone. Upper level northernly winds will keep the humidity at bay for one more day as afternoon highs on Wednesday will range from the mid to upper 80s over the southwest and Panhandle with upper 70s and lower 80s across the Northern Sandhills.

Wednesdays highs will be in the 80s with low humidity.. (KNOP)

Summer is not finished with us yet, however. The wind flow will become more southerly from Southwest Nebraska into the Panhandle as an upper level ridge over the Southwest U.S. nudges farther east on Thursday, pushing temperatures in these area into the mid to upper 90s. The heat will spread east on Friday, again pushing highs well into the 90s or more.

Temperatures soar into the mid to high 90s far west, Thursday. (KNOP)

The record highs for Valentine, North Platte, Broken Bow and Imperial are all near 100 which will certainly be attainable. Watch for the fire threat to go up as well late this week. Friday night into Saturday a strong cold front is expected to swipe across Western Nebraska dropping temperatures for the weekend back into the 80s. For now, we have low end chances for thunderstorms from Saturday through Monday.

For North Platte, temps will only be in the 90s Friday then return to the 80s for the weekend. (KNOP)

