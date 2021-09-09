Battle of the Badges: Pick a side and donate blood

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This weekend, serving and protecting will have a different meaning. Local law enforcement agencies are coming together for the Battle of the Badges blood drive.

“There is a need for blood every two seconds in the United States,” said Nathan Veal, North Platte State Patrol. “What we can do, here, is a small drop in the bucket, and it will help save however many units we collect times three.”

The American Red Cross partners with law enforcement agencies for this blood drive. During this blood drive, the local fire department and police department will compete to see who can recruit the most blood donors. The Battle of the Badges takes place Friday, Sept. 10 at the Ramada Inn from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“This is a fun way to bring attention to the need for blood,” said Josh Murray, Regional Communications Director. “They compete to see who can bring in the most blood donors.”

According to the American Red Cross, central and western Nebraska has some of the highest areas for blood collection in the country.

“It is great for the community,” said Matt Elder, North Platte Police Dept. Investigator. “There is no good or bad side. We are all winners at the end of it.”

There have been over 1,100 units of blood collected from the Battle of the Badges blood drive.

“We see what happens out there and when people need this,” said George Lewis, North Platte Fire Marshall. “We encourage people to come and help out.”

To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, visit www.redcrossblood.org or use the Blood Donor app.

