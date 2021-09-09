Advertisement

Church group to host community cleanup, volunteers needed

Keep North Platte Lincoln County Beautiful and God's Remnant are teaming up for a community...
Volunteers are needed.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, many people look to this day to give back to their community in some manner.

A non-denominational church group, “God’s Remnant,” is hoping to do just that with the help from Keep North Platte Lincoln County Beautiful and volunteers by hosting a community cleanup this Saturday.

Volunteers are asked to meet at Cody Park at 9 a.m. They will be dispersed into several groups to help clean five key areas throughout the community.

“We love our community and we take pride in our community and I think it’s a really important thing to just to continue to take care of where we live,” said Mona Anderson, executive director for KNPLCB.

Pre-registration is not required. Lunch will be provided.

