Friday Forecast: A return to late summer heat...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Summer isn’t quite over yet, and Mother Nature is going to give us a reminder of that fact over the next few days as an upper level ridge builds in from the west, sending temperatures soaring into the 90s and 100s as we finish the week and start the weekend.

Take advantage of the weather this evening, as it should be pretty nice with comfortable temperatures and low dew points. Skies should remain mainly clear, though hazy skies are expected to continue as smoke drifts through the area - mainly in the upper levels of the atmosphere. More hazy sunshine is expected through the day on Friday with a few scattered clouds here and there. Dry weather is expected as we finish the work week.

More hazy sunshine is expected for Friday. (KNOP)

Temperatures tonight should stay fairly comfortable. Look for overnight lows in the lower to middle 50s across western Nebraska with southeast winds turning to the west at around 10 MPH.

Look for lows in the lower to middle 50s on Friday morning. (KNOP)

Even with a comfortable start to the day on Friday, temperatures will absolutely soar as we head into the afternoon with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 90s to the lower 100s across the area. Several record highs could be reached on Friday, including the record of 100° in North Platte that was set back over 100 years ago in 1895! Make sure you’re drinking plenty of water if you have to be outside on Friday and try to take breaks inside in the A/C as well!

Temperatures are expected to reach around 100° for many on Friday. (KNOP)

Temperatures will remain quite hot as we start the weekend on Saturday with some cooler conditions for northern Nebraska, with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 90s across southern and southwestern Nebraska - including North Platte. A cold front arrives as we head into Sunday and though should give us a brief reprieve from the 90s as temperatures are expected to dip into the middle 80s by the afternoon. We climb right back up to around 90° though on Monday before another front sends temperatures into the 70s and 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hot weather is expected for Friday and Saturday with up and down temperatures over the next week. (KNOP)

Dry weather is expected for Friday and the weekend, even with the passing cold front into Sunday. We’ll hold onto some small rain chances early next week as a stronger front pushes through the area Monday and into Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.