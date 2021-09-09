Here comes the heat....

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb (KNEP)- A deep upper level ridge of high pressure sitting over the Southwest U.S. will drift east, building back some summer heat into the region Thursday and Friday.

High pressure ridge brings a return to 90 and 100 degree heat through Friday. (KNOP)

Temperatures will be hottest over the extreme Southwest through the Panhandle Thursday, as afternoon highs will be capable of pushing from the low to mid 90s to the upper 90s from Imperial to Chadron.

It will be a hot afternoon from McCook to Chadron.. (KNOP)

Some record highs may be possible Thursday, but as the heat spread east on Friday triple digit temperatures will more like cause record highs to come tumbling down.

If forecasted highs verify some records could tumble. (KNOP)

The ridge will break down for the weekend as a cold front pushes through the state. Temperatures will fall back into the 80s with the better chances for thunderstorms to occur Saturday into Sunday. A series of waves will follow into early next week, bringing about at least slight chance for rain. Next Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will cool into the mid 70s and lower 80s.

