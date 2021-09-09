Advertisement

McCook Fire Department to honor the fallen with 9/11 stair climb

The McCook Fire Department will host a 9/11 stair climb Saturday.
The McCook Fire Department will host a 9/11 stair climb Saturday.(KLTV Staff)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Firefighters in McCook will be honoring the fallen with a special stair climb at McCook Community College’s Pete and Dolores Graff Event Center on Saturday.

They are partnering with the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation.

McCook firefighter and paramedic Shane Smith said although their department has participated in stair climbs in the past, this is their first time joining forces with the firefighters foundation.

“I’ve encouraged people even if they can’t take part in the physical part of it to come up and just witness it and see what this is all about, take in the atmosphere, take in the remembrance part of it, just experience what these 9/11 stair climbs are,” Smith said.

The climb is open to the public. The cost is $20.

Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 7:30 a.m. There will be a 1.1 mile walk for those who decide not to climb.

More information on the climb and pre-registration can be found at https://nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/mccook/about.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fremont Slough Wildlife Area where the Lincoln County Dive Team recovered the body of a young...
21-year old drowns at Fremont Slough Wildlife Area
Jontu the rhino escaped his enclosure at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday...
Rhino escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Accused of trying to kill his wife.
Sutherland man in court Thursday for attempting to murder his wife
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
Exhibitors prepare their cattle for the Aksarben Stock Show. (credit: Alicia Naspretto, KSNB )
State Fair suing over Aksarben livestock show

Latest News

Preview: Battle of the Badges
Local law enforcement helps in blood donation shortage
NSP arrests 55 in latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign
Honoring the fallen
Young people honoring heroes
Husker fans can bring a water bottle for Saturday’s game