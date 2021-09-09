McCook Fire Department to honor the fallen with 9/11 stair climb

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Firefighters in McCook will be honoring the fallen with a special stair climb at McCook Community College’s Pete and Dolores Graff Event Center on Saturday.

They are partnering with the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation.

McCook firefighter and paramedic Shane Smith said although their department has participated in stair climbs in the past, this is their first time joining forces with the firefighters foundation.

“I’ve encouraged people even if they can’t take part in the physical part of it to come up and just witness it and see what this is all about, take in the atmosphere, take in the remembrance part of it, just experience what these 9/11 stair climbs are,” Smith said.

The climb is open to the public. The cost is $20.

Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 7:30 a.m. There will be a 1.1 mile walk for those who decide not to climb.

More information on the climb and pre-registration can be found at https://nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/mccook/about.

