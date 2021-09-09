Advertisement

Moderna to develop combination COVID, flu shot

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Moderna is working on a single vaccine that fights both COVID-19 and the flu.

The pharmaceutical company announced on Thursday that it’s developing a combination shot.

The single-dose vaccine would pair their booster against coronavirus with their booster against the flu.

The company reportedly hopes to have the shot ready and available by the fall.

Moderna also said it’s submitted its COVID-19 booster shot for Food and Drug Administration approval this month.

The shot would be administered six months after a patient receives the second dose of its vaccine.

Currently, Moderna’s vaccine only has emergency use authorization.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fremont Slough Wildlife Area where the Lincoln County Dive Team recovered the body of a young...
21-year old drowns at Fremont Slough Wildlife Area
Jontu the rhino escaped his enclosure at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday...
Rhino escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Accused of trying to kill his wife.
Sutherland man in court Thursday for attempting to murder his wife
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
Exhibitors prepare their cattle for the Aksarben Stock Show. (credit: Alicia Naspretto, KSNB )
State Fair suing over Aksarben livestock show

Latest News

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd explains how an 11-year-old girl in Florida survived a mass...
Sheriff: Florida family massacre followed random encounter
In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in Portland,...
FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul
The Department of Justice held a news conference with Attorney General Merrick Garland to...
Justice Dept. sues Texas over state’s new abortion law
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at...
Senate opposition leads White House to withdraw ATF nominee