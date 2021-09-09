Advertisement

‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ actor Michael Constantine dies at age 94

Michael Constantine attends the premiere of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' at the AMC Loews...
Michael Constantine attends the premiere of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Tuesday, March 15, 2016, in New York. Constantine died on Aug. 31, his family says.(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Emmy-winning actor Michael Constantine has died at age 94.

His family told his hometown newspaper, the Reading Eagle, he died Aug. 31.

Constantine, the son of Greek immigrants, is known for playing the father of the bride in the movie “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

He earned an Emmy in 1970 for his role in the TV comedy, “Room 222.”

Over six decades, he made numerous guest appearances in TV shows such as “I Spy,” “Death Valley Days,” “MacGuyer,” “Simon & Simon” and “Judging Amy.”

Constantine appeared on several Broadway shows in the late 50s and early 60s.

Constantine’s family says he died of natural causes in his Reading, Pennsylvania, home.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Fremont Slough Wildlife Area where the Lincoln County Dive Team recovered the body of a young...
21-year old drowns at Fremont Slough Wildlife Area
Jontu the rhino escaped his enclosure at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday...
Rhino escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Accused of trying to kill his wife.
Sutherland man in court Thursday for attempting to murder his wife
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
Exhibitors prepare their cattle for the Aksarben Stock Show. (credit: Alicia Naspretto, KSNB )
State Fair suing over Aksarben livestock show

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden requiring federal workers to get COVID shot, AP source says
David Logan Marsh was working as a security officer for G4S when he took a juvenile patient...
Security guard charged with sexual assault of child during medical transport in N.C.
Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Dozens of Westerners board commercial flight from Kabul
According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, two sightings have been confirmed...
2 new ‘murder hornet’ sightings in Washington state
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021, file photo, Senate Rules Committee Chair Amy...
Minnesota’s Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well