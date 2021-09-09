Advertisement

NSP arrests 55 in latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (PRESS RELEASE) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed from the road 55 impaired drivers during the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign to close out the summer travel season.

“This summer was filled with road trips and vacations for many families across Nebraska and visitors to our state,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers also stayed busy helping motorists and working to keep the roads safe for all travelers.”

During the campaign, troopers made 55 arrests for driving under the influence. Troopers also issued citations for speeding (930), driving under suspension (91), no proof of insurance (71), minor in possession (9), open alcohol container (18), no seat belt (20), and improper child restraint (8). During the two-week effort, troopers also performed 796 motorist assists.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign ran from August 20 through September 6. The effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $25,000 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

Labor Day weekend also marked the close of NSP’s 100 Days of Summer initiative, which focuses on traffic-related education and enforcement efforts throughout the state. Troopers gave dozens of safety presentations and participated in numerous enforcement campaigns focused on localized areas around Nebraska. Since Memorial Day, troopers have assisted more than 4,700 motorists in need of help on Nebraska roads and made 297 arrests for impaired driving.

“As we head into the fall months, changing weather can certainly have an impact on travel conditions,” said Colonel Bolduc. “We encourage all motorists to be ready for changing weather and drive safely by always driving sober, avoiding distractions, and wearing a seat belt.”

