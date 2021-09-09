Advertisement

Sutherland man has Preliminary Hearing for attempted murder charge

33-year old Leopoldo Munoz
By Marresa Burke
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Sutherland man is facing two Class 2 felonies after his wife says he tried to kill her.

Thursday, 33-year old Leopoldo Balderrama-Munoz went in front of Lincoln County Judge Steven Timm in the first of what will be a long road ahead in the court system after, according to court records, he put a noose around his wife’s neck and bound and beat her, among other things on August 31.

During Thursday’s Preliminary Hearing for Munoz, his attorneys requested a one-week continuance. A new hearing is set for September 16 at 9 a.m.

Munoz faces two felonies: Class 2 Felony for Attempted Murder, and Class 2 Felony for Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.

According to court documents, Munoz’s wife went to the emergency room with stories of abuse and markings on her body corroborating the abuse she described. Additional records illustrate the couple was experiencing money problems.

Following an argument about money, records say, Munoz drug his wife to the garage, suspended her from the ceiling with a noose around her neck and bound and beat her. Munoz’s wife shared in court records that she eventually escaped from her husband from the garage to the house. However, he followed her to their home where, she said, the abuse continued in front of the couple’s young children.

