Young people honoring heroes

Heroes and horses at the Brown County Fair
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tucked away in the Sandhills sits Johnstown, Nebraska, just west of Ainsworth about 10 miles. On Monday a group of young adults took it upon themselves, along with the support of the community (including First Class Auto and Walz Performance Horses) to recognize and remember the men and women who protect America.

Those involved saying they are “forever grateful to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Horses and heroes at the Brown County Fair(Courtesy Photo)

A parade of 13 horses at the Brown County Fair, entered the arena, including unridden horses, bearing the names of the most recent fallen heroes - the 13 who died in the attack on the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan last month.

The parents of Kinsey Walz, Gracyn Painter, Kenley Welke, Brandon Freudenburg, Ella Dailey, and Haddie Mundorf say they are very proud of their kids.

Horses and heroes at the Brown County Fair(Courtesy Photo)

