LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Fallen Omaha Marine Cpl. Daegan Page returning home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A grateful community is preparing to show its support for Cpl. Daegan Page and his family Friday afternoon.

The remains of Cpl. Page, among the 13 troops killed Aug. 26 in a suicide bomber attack during the evacuation mission in Afghanistan late last month, are scheduled to arrive at Eppley Airfield at 1:30 p.m.

PROCESSION ROUTE: Omaha Police will escort the motorcade procession from Abbott Drive and Locust Street to 10th Street, then to Cass Street before traveling on the interstate. The motorcade will travel along I-480 to I-80, exiting at L Street, then travel to 132nd Street, onto Millard Avenue, and then to 144th Street, ending at Braman Mortuary, located at 6505 S. 144th St. OPD shared a map of this route on Wednesday.

Omaha Police encouraged the community to show their support along the motorcade route, but reminded them to allow room for the vehicles. Drivers on the route were also advised to expect delays Friday afternoon.

PARKING: Parking will be available in MECA lots B, C, and D at the CHI Health Center.

Police asked supporters to be sure to obey parking laws, ask permission before parking in private businesses or lots along the route, and not to park in — or block — private driveways.

“Citizens are encouraged to utilize interstate overpasses for viewing, rather than stopping alongside the interstate,” the OPD release states.

PHOTO/VIDEO TRIBUTES: Cpl. Page’s family has encouraged sharing messages, videos, and photos with them via a tribute Facebook page. 6 News also invites you to share videos and images of support here:

FUNERAL INFO: The family shared details about Cpl. Page’s funeral earlier this week: The service is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, located at 13271 Millard Ave.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

