Fiddler on the Roof kicks off NP Community Playhouse 2021-2022 season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After going dark due to the pandemic, theater productions at the North Platte Community Playhouse return.

The 2021-2022 season kicks off with the Broadway classic “Fiddler on the Roof.”

The show is being directed by Darrell Drullinger, and musical directors are Karen Mathies and MaryLynn Horst. Drullinger said he fell in love with the musical in the 7th grade.

“It was the first time I ever heard about musicals,” Drullinger said. “In 1967 I said, “someday I’m either going to be in that show or I’m going to have something to do with that show.”

Tryouts for the musical were held in late July.

“The cast is just as excited as I am, they are working so hard and the way these people are performing, it just totally blows me away,” Drullinger said. “After a year off the stage and getting to be the first show to open, we’re just excited that the theater is opening again and I hope the community is too and will come out and support us.”

Showtimes for Fiddler on the Roof are September 24, 25, 26, and October 1, 2, 3 . Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. for Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

To purchase your tickets call 308-532-8559 or go to northplattecommunityplayhouse.com.

