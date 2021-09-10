Advertisement

No. 3 Nebraska set for Saturday night tilt with No. 20 Utah

(KSNB)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Sep. 10, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team (6-0) returns home this weekend, welcoming No. 20 Utah (6-0) on Saturday, Sept. 11. First serve in the top-20 matchup between the two unbeaten teams is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Devaney Center.

The match will be streamed Big Ten Network+. This week’s action will be carried on Huskers Radio Network with the NU radio team of John Baylor and Lauren Cook West. Baylor is in his 28th season handling play-by-play duties for the Husker volleyball program, and West, a former All-America setter at NU, will provide color commentary for the sixth straight year.

Huskers Radio Network will carry the matches on HRN radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be available at Huskers.com and on the Huskers app.

