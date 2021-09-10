Saturday Forecast: Record heat possible to start the weekend!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mother Nature will be giving us a reminder that summer is in fact not over as near record heat is expected as we start the weekend on Saturday! The forecast is also headlined by a few chances for rain with up and down temperatures over the next week.

The weather into Friday evening should remain quiet with mostly clear, but hazy conditions across the state. Into the day on Saturday, a cold front is expected to slowly slide across the state. Skies are still expected to remain mostly sunny, but will be hazy again on Saturday as more wildfire smoke drifts through the area. Into the evening, a few storms are expected to develop along the High Plains in Wyoming and Colorado with that activity then drifting east into western Nebraska by Saturday evening. A few isolated severe storms will be possible, but any activity we do see is expected to be rather spotty as there’s no big “lifting” mechanism that will be around.

Again on Sunday, we’ll see a similar setup with a stationary boundary draped across the area. A few storms developing across the High Plains could drift into parts of the Panhandle, Sandhills and southwestern Nebraska with an isolated severe storm or two possible.

The rain chances through the weekend should remain fairly low - about 20% into Saturday evening for North Platte and possibly even less than that for the day on Sunday. The headline as we head into the weekend will be our temperatures as highs well into the 90s and even 100s will be possible again on Saturday. The record high in North Platte is 100° set back in 1895, which is where the current forecast sits! Dew points are expected to sit in the 50s to low 60s, so humidity shouldn’t be as much of a concern on Saturday.

Behind a weak front, cooler temperatures are expected on Sunday with highs falling into the upper 70s to upper 80s from north to south across the state. Skies look to remain mostly sunny on Sunday with a northeast breeze at around 10 to 15 MPH.

Temperatures are expected to bounce around through the next week with highs rebounding to the upper 80s on Monday before falling into the mid 80s by Tuesday before reaching the mid to upper 80s again by next Thursday and Friday. Our next chance for rain after this weekend likely comes Monday night, Tuesday and into Tuesday night as another front moves through the state.

