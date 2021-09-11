Blood donors support first responders

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Local first responders partnered with the American Red Cross to address the need for blood. On September 10, many people came out to the Battle of the Badges to support those who save and protect the community. One blood donation can save up to three people’s lives.

“I feel it is important to give blood and support our community. I give what I can,” said Becky Cooksley, State Patrol Staff Assistant. “Donating blood is a fulfilling experience helping someone who needs it.”

The Battle of the Badges was a friendly competition between the fire department and law enforcement agencies. Blood donors voted on who they want to win. One donor shared how her vote stemmed from personal experiences.

“We were in the fire that was in the mountains of California. We lived in Crestline, and I worked in the school district. I had many friends and teachers who lost their homes,” said Blood Donor Vicki Dennis. “The fire came from the top of the mountain and spread to the bottom. We almost lost our home. The firemen were magnificent and there the whole time. Thank God, for the fireman and policeman for taking care of our communities.”

The winner of this year’s Battle of the Badges is the North Platte Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol. They only beat the fire department by one vote. The real winners are lives impacted by the blood donations. Fifty-six units were collected.

