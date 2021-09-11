Friday Night Football: Mccook vs. York

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Mccook Bison and the York Dukes were playing down in Mccook this Friday and there was a great crowd out there supporting both teams. This was a great atmosphere and a tight scoring game.

Bison have the ball and Quarterback Adam Dugger tries to get the pass off but he is forced out of bounds by the Dukes defense. A few plays later and it’s still Bison ball and we see Jacob Gomez-Wilson break into open field. He is brought down deep into Duke territory and the Bison have great field position and a fresh set of downs. But, despite the great field position the Bison couldn’t get it done in the red zone with an incomplete pass by Dugger.

Mccook goes on to get the win in this game by a late field goal your final score is 17-14.

Next week the Bison play at home against Seward.

