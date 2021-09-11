Friday Night Football: Sandhills Valley vs. Medicine Valley

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday Night was a great night for football in the Nebraska Sandhills. The Sandhills Valley Raiders are playing at home against the Medicine Valley Raiders.

The game picked up rather quickly on the Mavericks first possession of the game Quarterback Cole Kramer keeps it and he is going to charge down the field and get the Mavericks deep into Raider territory where it will now be first down for the Mavericks. It’s now third down for the Mavericks and they are looking to make something happen with their great field position.

On third down Jaxton Starr from the Mavericks is going to take it into the end zone and Sandhills Valley strikes first in this game they are going to go up 6-0. Following the touchdown the Mavericks are going to try for the two point conversion. Kyle Kramer gets the ball and the Mavericks are going to find the end zone again, Sandhills Valley is now up 8-0.

But, it doesn’t take long for the Raiders to respond, on their possession they are going to make something happen. The Raiders find themselves on the Mavericks 30 yard line and Quarterback Hudson Stout is going to keep it for himself. Stout is going to find a hole up the middle and take it all the way for the Raiders to put six on the scoreboard for them. Their attempt at the two point conversion is no good though so the score will remain 8-6.

This was a close one, but the Mavericks will hold on to win 28-26.

Next week the Sanhilld Valley Mavericks will be on the road at South Loup and the Medicine Valley Raiders will be at home against Axtell.

