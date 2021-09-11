Game of the Week: Saint Pat’s vs. Centura

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s game of the week features the Irish of Saint Pat’s and the Centura Centurions. Last week Saint Pat’s fell to Saint Cecilia 26-22 on the road, while the Centurions got the win against Bridgeport 27-0 at home. This week Irish Head Coach Kevin Dodson and the rest of the team are looking to get things back on the right track with a win at home over Centura.

“Well anytime you suffer an early season loss you have to learn from it and grow from it and so we found quite a few things that we thought we could do a better job of and Saint Cecilia has a good team, they put s in a position where we had to preform and make some plays and we weren’t able to do that,” Says Dodson.

After a loss it is often easy to get down, but according to Coach Dodson the Irish are doing a good job of staying positive and keeping their eyes locked on getting the season back on the right track.

“Well I don’t think it takes much as a coach after a loss I think they’re very highly motivated. I thought the focus was better this week the intensity at practice has improved and so sometimes if handled correctly that loss can be a big motivator and I think that’s what we’ve seen this week from our boys,” explains Dodson.

The Irish are looking to do exactly what they did last year, win. To do that Coach Dodson says it’s important that his team establish the line of scrimmage just like they did in last year’s game. Centura gained a lot of momentum as the season went on last year and the Irish will see a lot of those players returning.

“Centura is a team that as the season progressed last year they became better and more confident as a team and so I think we see a lot of those guys returning they’re coming out here they’re 2-0 and they can watch film and see how we preformed last week, so I’m pretty sure they’re excited about the opportunity to come out here and compete against us and we have to be ready for that and be at our best,” Dodson says.

All week the Irish have been getting ready for the Centurions flex bone offense that they run. Specifically the Irish are looking out for Centura Quarterback Tanner Smidorn and their running game.

“Their Quarterback everything runs through their Quarterback. He’s an exceptional athlete and they have good running backs also that they can hurt ya at any point in time and so ya know we have to be aware of where they are on the field at all times defensively they run a 6:2, we saw that a team last week that loaded the box and why wouldn’t ya if you’re playing Saint Pat’s, and so I think our kids prepared well for that and we have a good game plan going in,” Dodson explains.

Now let’s see if the Irish could get this win over the Centurions.

It was scoreless first half with some close calls for both teams. Both teams made it into the red zone multiple times in the first half but weren’t able to get the job done.

Things really started heating up in the second half.

The Irish held the Centurions on their opening drive of the second half.

Now it’s the Irish’s turn to try and get on the board. The Irish are marching down the field into Centura territory. Quarterback Jack Heiss pitches to Jackson Roberts and Roberts will get some positive yards to put Saint Pat’s further into Centura territory. On the very next play Gaven Nutter finds a hole up the middle and he takes it to the Centura seven yard line. Heiss hands it to Nutter again and he is going to find the end zone, and it will be the Irish who strike first in this game they will go up 7-0.

Centura is looking to respond on the next drive. A few plays into the drive they are going to fumble it and it is recovered by Roberts and the Irish have the ball back with some great field position, and looking to put some more points on the board. Heiss is going to hand off to Roberts and he is going to who will find the end zone again for the Irish. The extra point was good and the Irish now up by two scores it’s 14-0.

Saint Pat’s goes on to win this one big 35-0 keeping their win streak against the Centurions alive.

Next week the Irish will play on the road at Grand Island Central Catholic.

