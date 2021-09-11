Advertisement

Great Plains Health to offer free stroke screening

Great Plains Health is hosting a stroke screening on Saturday, September 18 at Great Plains Health education center.
Great Plains Health is hosting a stroke screening on Saturday, September 18 at Great Plains Health education center.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health is hosting a stroke screening next week in hopes of helping people learn about the disease and understand how to recognize the signs for early intervention.

“We want to know that anyone can have risk for the stroke so during these screenings we do some tests, we do some blood tests to ensure that these patients don’t have risk factors for the stroke,” said neurologist Dr. Anil Kumar. “If someone has risk factor for stroke we start those patients on medication and we try to reduce the stroke risk factor.”

Neurologists, occupational and physical therapists will be on hand to answer questions and speak about prevention and post stroke therapy.

There will be EKG’s, dietary and smoking cessation information, blood pressure and vital signs checks, cholesterol and blood sugar checks.

Patients are asked to fast for eight hours prior (nothing to eat or drink other than water), and take morning medications.

If you are eligible for a carotid ultrasound, it will be offered at the cost of $40. This is the only charge at the screening.

Giveaways and food will also be available.

For more information, call Chastity Orr at 308-568-8507.

The clinic is open and free to the public. Registration is not required.

