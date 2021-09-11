Advertisement

Horseshoe Tour makes North Platte debut

horseshoe
horseshoe(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Horseshoe Tour made it’s first ever stop in a Midwestern town as they held a tournament Saturday at Cody Park.

People of all ages and backgrounds congregated to North Platte as they competed for both bragging rights and championship status. The tour hopes to return to North Platte in 2022 as part of a multi year agreement with the city.

The event saw fewer entries than expected, but the talent pool makes up for it.

“We’ve got power vs. numbers. There’s five world champions here, two NHPA officers and multiple state champions from 16 states. So that’s where we’re at.”

Ron Taylor, Dir. of Operations, Horseshoe Tour

