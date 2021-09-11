Horseshoe tournament brings world champions to town

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A new sport is making a ring in North Platte. The Rail Yard Ringer Horseshoe tournament is working to increase horseshoe participation. The game of horseshoes has been declining in popularity over the years. According to the North Platte Sports Commission, North Platte has the best horseshoe pit in the state.

“There is only one family that comes out here and plays,” said Samantha Geisler, North Platte Sports Commission. “We are trying to increase those numbers.”

By bringing the Rail Yard Ringer Horseshoe Tournament to North Platte, there are potential opportunities for hosting the championship.

“This is the first time the organization has been to the Midwest and Nebraska,” said Geisler. “My ultimate goal is to bring the national championship here, but right now we do not have the facility required.”

The Rail Yard Ringer Horseshoe Tournament event is estimated to have over 100 Horseshoe Pitchers, including many state and world champions from all across the United States.

The tournament continues at Cody Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.

