Husker fans can bring a water bottle for Saturday’s game

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Athletics will allow fans to bring one full bottle of water into Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The exception applies only to Saturday’s Nebraska vs Buffalo game, since temperatures are expected to be near the triple digits.

Fans are reminded to dress appropriately for the weather, including wearing loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat. Drink plenty of non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated fluids and avoid heavy meals. There will be water fountains throughout the stadium.

In addition to staying hydrated, fans are encouraged to take a break from the heat as necessary, and contact the nearest stadium worker if you need any assistance. The American Red Cross provides emergency medical services in Memorial Stadium and at first aid stations located at the following locations: Southeast corner of the field, East Stadium upper concourse, Northwest concourse and West Stadium Club Level.

Nebraska Athletics said it is dealing with ongoing staffing challenges due to the pandemic and advise people to arrive early and be ready for lines at the concession stands.

Husker Gameday is expected to be a hot one.
