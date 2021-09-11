Isolated strong storms Saturday evening into Sunday, cooler weather incoming

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - Across the region Saturday afternoon, temperatures felt summerlike with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Partly cloudy and breezy conditions were also present across the viewing area.

Hot temperatures across the region (Andre Brooks)

The summerlike conditions won’t last long though, because increased cloud covr and even a chance of an isolated strong to severe storm is possible. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area under a marginal chance of severe weaher. Isolated hail and damaging winds are possible if any storms do develop.

Isolated severe storms possible Saturday evening (Andre Brooks)

Temperatures Saturday evening will drop into the upper 80s with partly cloudy conditions with a chance of an isolated storm or two. By overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning, temepratures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday evening temperatures will be dropping into the mid to upper 60s (Andre Brooks)

For Sunday, the temperaures across the region will be a lot cooler and reason why is because the cold front will have moved through and this will allow a northernly flow to come into the region, allowing the temperatures to drop to near average September conditions. Highs are forecasted to be in the low to mid 80s.

More seasonal temperaures in the area Sunday (Andre Brooks)

However, the western portions of the area has a chance of an isolated severe storm or two. The Storm Prediction Center has placed those areas under a marginal chance of severe weather. Isolated hail and a damagiing wind gust is possible with some storms.

Isolated severe storms continue for the western portions of the area (Andre Brooks)

Early portions of the week, temperatures will be relatively cooler than it has been with temperatures in the mid 70s to upper 80s, with some small chances of some showers and isolated thunderstorms.

