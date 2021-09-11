Advertisement

Nebraska faces off against Buffalo

Nebraska stays at home for a second consecutive week when the Huskers welcome the Buffalo Bulls...
Nebraska stays at home for a second consecutive week when the Huskers welcome the Buffalo Bulls to Memorial Stadium for a non-conference matchup. Game time in Lincoln is set for shortly after 2:30 p.m. with BTN providing television coverage.(10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska stays at home for a second consecutive week when the Huskers welcome the Buffalo Bulls to Memorial Stadium for a non-conference matchup on Saturday. Game time in Lincoln is set for shortly after 2:30 p.m. with BTN providing television coverage.

Nebraska enters the game with a 1-1 record after defeating Fordham, 52-7, in its home opener last Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers broke open a close game midway through the second quarter with a pair of late touchdowns to take a 17-point halftime advantage. In the second half, the Huskers rolled on offense, tacking on 28 points, while the defense shut out the Rams in the second half on the way to the victory.

In addition to holding Fordham to just one score, the Nebraska defense was opportunistic, producing three takeaways that led directly to 21 Husker points. Buffalo heads into the contest with a 1-0 record following an impressive 69-7 rout of Wagner last Thursday evening at Buffalo. The Bulls surged to a 38-0 lead at halftime and cruised to the victory. Buffalo amassed 569 yards of total offense, while limiting Wagner to just 97 yads of total offense. The Bulls are in their first season under the direction of Head Coach Maurice Linguist, who joined the school after a brief stint at Michigan and served as the Dallas Cowboys’ cornerbacks coach in 2020.

The matchup is the first-ever meeting between the two schools and the Huskers’ third matchup with a Mid-American Conference opponent in the past five years.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leopoldo Munoz in court on September 9, 2021.
Sutherland man has Preliminary Hearing for attempted murder charge
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
President Joe Biden pushes back against some GOP governors, saying he thinks they've been...
Biden presses states to require vaccines for all teachers
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison

Latest News

Omaha hero's homecoming
Omaha's hero homecoming
Rail Yard Ringer
Horseshoe Tournament
Battle of the Badges
Battle of Badges
Temperatures well into the 90s and lower 100s are possible on Saturday.
Saturday Forecast: Hot start the weekend!