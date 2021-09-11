Nebraska faces off against Buffalo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska stays at home for a second consecutive week when the Huskers welcome the Buffalo Bulls to Memorial Stadium for a non-conference matchup on Saturday. Game time in Lincoln is set for shortly after 2:30 p.m. with BTN providing television coverage.

Nebraska enters the game with a 1-1 record after defeating Fordham, 52-7, in its home opener last Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers broke open a close game midway through the second quarter with a pair of late touchdowns to take a 17-point halftime advantage. In the second half, the Huskers rolled on offense, tacking on 28 points, while the defense shut out the Rams in the second half on the way to the victory.

In addition to holding Fordham to just one score, the Nebraska defense was opportunistic, producing three takeaways that led directly to 21 Husker points. Buffalo heads into the contest with a 1-0 record following an impressive 69-7 rout of Wagner last Thursday evening at Buffalo. The Bulls surged to a 38-0 lead at halftime and cruised to the victory. Buffalo amassed 569 yards of total offense, while limiting Wagner to just 97 yads of total offense. The Bulls are in their first season under the direction of Head Coach Maurice Linguist, who joined the school after a brief stint at Michigan and served as the Dallas Cowboys’ cornerbacks coach in 2020.

The matchup is the first-ever meeting between the two schools and the Huskers’ third matchup with a Mid-American Conference opponent in the past five years.

