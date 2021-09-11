Picking up trash around North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - God’s Remnant and Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful teamed up Saturday to pick up trash at six different locations around town. This is the first event of its kind.

Members and volunteers met at Cody Park for an opening prayer before breaking off into groups to help clean up many problem areas. One site includes just outside Pal’s Brewing Company.

And on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, God’s Remnant thought it would be a great time for people to come together with hopes that they hold this event more in the future.

“In honor of 9/11, when everyone came together, Christ’s body came together after that disaster and the country united. We have things going on in our world right now that are not quite as magnificent and as huge as that was, but there are still events that are happening that we need to be able to come together.”

