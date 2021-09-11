Wallace dominates Minatare 73-6

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a hot afternoon kickoff in Wallace as the Wildcats came to play against the Minatare Indians. The result is a victory for Big Blue as they improve to 2-1 on the young season.

The scoring in this six-man contest got going when QB Kolton Hager hit Carson Glunz over the middle for a walk in score to make it 8-0 early.

Trey Robertson then caught a pass from Hager and followed his blocker down the field as he walked in. Robertson would score the next touchdown by rushing from beyond midfield as he made the score 24-0.

It would be more of the same the rest of the way as Wallace gets the victory 73-6.

Wallace will play at Wilcox-Hilderth next Friday at 7 p.m.

