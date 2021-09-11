Wellfleet Fall Festival brings back rodeo Friday, horse race down main street Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -John Votaw Sr. was born and raised in Wellfleet, Nebraska, and he says the Wellfleet Fall Festival has been around for “well over 100 years.” There are record books that tell the stories, and there are people who remember the years and years of this annual event, which is always held in the first part of September.

This year the Wellfleet Fall Festival, which is usually a one-day event, is now extended to two, starting Friday, September 10 with a Ranch Rodeo, and lasting through Saturday, September 11.

On Friday, people gathered for the First Annual Ranch Rodeo and Calcutta at the old rodeo grounds in Wellfleet, long abandoned, now re-worked for successful rodeos.

“It means putting the community and the people back together again kinda like old times like it used to be when people got along and everybody had fun. They used to have picnics down at the lake, and this ranch rodeo is a big draw. The crowd here is a nice crowd, and this is going to be an annual event. All the people come together, and they really enjoy this.”

John Votaw Sr. of Wellfleet (Melanie Standiford)

Saturday is lined up with new and traditional events.

Fishing contest (fishing is allowed from Friday at 6 p.m. through Saturday at 10 a.m. as part of the contest).

Catch a fish and then, Catch breakfast at the St. William’s Altar Society Breakfast Burritos Bake Sale starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Wellfleet picnic shelter.

Stock Dog Classic starts at 9 a.m.

Craft and vendor show and farmer’s market from 10 a.m. to 3 p..m. at the Wellfleet Community Hall and outside.

Sand volleyball tournament starts at 10 a.m.

Antique tractor and pickup pull starts at 11 a.m.

Free BBQ, sponsored by the Wellfleet Community Club at noon

Pie and ice cream sponsored by the Wild West 4-H Livestock Club and local Amish family

Beer garden opens, sponsored by Tidy’s Sip and Seed

Huskers vs. Buffalo at 12:30 p.m. on TV at beer garden, plus corn hole games (Food vendors open after BBQ).

Kids’ stuff starts at 1 p.m. (happening before and after the parade)

Parade at 2 p.m.

Horse races down Main Street at 2:30 p.m. ($20 entry/$500 purse)

Team sorting at 3:00 p.m. behind the Wellfleet Fire Hall

Corn hole tournament at 3 p.m.

Free dance at 8 p.m. to midnight (Dance to the Calhoun’s)

Results of the First Annual Ranch Rodeo:

First Place - Hill Trucking (Wade Hill, C.J. Pankonin, Taylor Hindriks, and Darren Sellers with a time of 1:47

Second Place - Hip O Ranch (Lee White, Ben McCall, Lane Kenney, and Riley Loper with a time of 2:00)

Third Place - Knoles Performance Horses (Jeremy Knoles, Dan Barner, Brett Bullington, and Cory Bullington with a time of 2:02

Other prizes: “Top Hand” - Darren Sellers, “Top Horse” - Lane Scott, and “Hard Luck” - Buster Gartrell.

1st Annual Ranch Rodeo, Wellfleet Fall Festival. Buster Gartrell "Hard Luck" award winner. (Melanie Standiford)

Thad McDermott, Auctioneer, McDermott Auction Service (Melanie Standiford)

Tidys Sip of Maywood at Welllfleet Fall Festival (Melanie Standiford)

Enjoying the evening at the Wellfleet Fall Festival (Melanie Standiford)

