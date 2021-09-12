Advertisement

6-year-old rural NE Nebraska boy dies after ATV accident

(WMBF)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A 6-year-old rural northeast Nebraska boy has died after an all-terrain vehicle accident.

The Sioux City, Iowa, Journal reports that the accident occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday on a farm northwest of Hartington in Cedar County. Authorities said the boy was operating the ATV when it went over an embankment and flipped on top of him. Authorities did not release the boy’s name. They said he was taken to a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, about 25 miles to the northwest of Hartington. He was pronounced dead there.

The accident remains under investigation. Hartington has about 1,500 residents and is 60 miles northwest of Sioux City, Iowa.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1st Annual Ranch Rodeo, Wellfleet Fall Festival
Wellfleet Fall Festival brings back rodeo Friday, horse race down main street Saturday
Maxwell Allen, sentencing in Frontier County District Court
24-year old sentenced to 40 years in prison
More seasonal temperaures in the area Sunday
Isolated strong storms Saturday evening into Sunday, cooler weather incoming
Cpl. Page final homecoming - 4 pm
‘A hero’s welcome’: Family of Cpl. Page offers thanks as the fallen Omaha Marine returns home
FILE - Angela Wagner sits next to her lawyers in the Pike County Common Pleas Court for her...
Woman admits role in death of 8 members of a family

Latest News

Nebraska stays at home for a second consecutive week when the Huskers welcome the Buffalo Bulls...
Huskers beat Buffalo, 28-3
truck
Winner chosen of 1955 Chevy pickup
More seasonal temperaures in the area Sunday
Isolated strong storms Saturday evening into Sunday, cooler weather incoming
horseshoe
Horseshoe Tour makes North Platte debut