Isolated strong storms Sunday night into Early Tuesday, sunny rest of the week

By Andre Brooks
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP) - The area Sunday seen cooler temperatures than this time Saturday afternoon. Temperatures across the region were in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

Cooloer temperatures regionwide since this time Saturday afternoon
Cooloer temperatures regionwide since this time Saturday afternoon(Andre Brooks)

Sunday evening into Tuesday morning, we do have the opportunity of some shower and thunderstorm activity in the area. Some could be strong to severe in some sopts. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the region in a marginal chance of severe weather, meaning damaging winds and isolated hail are all possible. The timing for these storms are Sunday evening into Monday morning and again Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Highs will be a repeat of Sunday with them being in the mid 70s to upper 80s to near 90.

Isolated strong storms to impact the region Sunday night into Tuesday morning
Isolated strong storms to impact the region Sunday night into Tuesday morning(Andre Brooks)
Warm Monday temperatures
Warm Monday temperatures(Andre Brooks)

The pattern after Tuesday will change due to a building of a high presusre system. This will allow the temperatures to cooldown Tuesday afternoon into the upper 60s to mid 70s, but warm back up Wednesday into Thursday with highs in the low to upper 80s areawide. Sunny skies will once again dominate our weather pattern this week.

High pressure dominating our weather pattern mid to late week
High pressure dominating our weather pattern mid to late week(Andre Brooks)

